New £2m programme will help grow Lewisham’s creative and digital small businesses

A new £2million programme to help develop and grow creative and digital small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Lewisham will launch on 22 November at Dek Catford.
Who the programme is aimed at
The Dek Growth Programme is aimed at people in the borough who are setting up, or have recently launched, a new creative or digital business.
What the programme will cover
The project will help creative and digital SMEs in a range of areas including:
-
start-up advice
-
diagnostics and support
-
mentoring and networking
-
innovation and culture change
-
creating and managing growth
product and service development.
Free masterclasses
Academics from Goldsmiths, University of London and London South Bank University will deliver free masterclasses on a number of topics, including the latest developments in artificial intelligence, virtual reality and other technical innovations that can support SMEs.
Who is funding the programme
The three-year funded programme is led by Lewisham Council in collaboration with Goldsmiths, University of London, London South Bank University and London Small Business Centre/Nwes. It is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and Lewisham Council.
Sign up