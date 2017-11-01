Memorial service to mark 50th anniversary of the Hither Green train crash

Page Content 1

​We will be holding a memorial service to mark the 50th anniversary of the Hither Green rail crash which left 49 people dead and 78 injured.

It will take place on Sunday 5 November – exactly 50 years to the day of the tragedy – at 3pm, St Mildred’s Church, St Mildred's Road, Lee SE12 0RA and will be led by Reverend Dr Woyin Karowei Dorgu, the Bishop of Woolwich.

Attending will be Councillor Obajimi Adefiranye, Chair of Council; Heidi Alexander, MP for Lewisham East and local ward councillors.

Councillor Nigel Sinden, Deputy Mayor of Hastings and Councillor Jonathan Breeds, Mayor of Rye, will also be in attendance representing the towns where many of the people who died and were injured came from.

Forty-nine candles will be lit to remember the 49 who died in the tragedy.

Following the service light refreshments will be served.

All are welcome.