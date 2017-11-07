Memorial service held to mark 50th anniversary of the Hither Green train crash

Page Content 1

A memorial service was held on 5 November to mark the 50th anniversary of the Hither Green train crash which left 49 dead and 78 injured.

Two hundred people attended the memorial held at St Mildred’s Church in Lee including relatives of those who died or were injured in the crash, Lewisham East MP Heidi Alexander, local councillors and representatives from the emergency services. The Deputy Mayor of Hastings, Nigel Sinden, representing the town where the fateful train journey, began was also in attendance.

The service took place exactly 50 years to the day of the tragedy and was opened by Councillor Obajimi Adefiranye, Chair of Council. He reflected on the lives lost and changed forever following the event and praised the emergency and voluntary services, as well as the local community for their response in the aftermath.

Representatives from several Lewisham churches were part of the service which also included a sermon by the Bishop of Woolwich, Revered Dr Karowei Dorgu and music accompaniment from the Hither Green community choir.

To remember the 49 who died in the tragedy, 49 candles were lit.

In closing the service, Heidi Alexander talked of honouring the memories of those who died by ensuring health and safety remains paramount in railway infrastructure.