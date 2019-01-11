Mayor pays new year visit to praise Voluntary Services Lewisham’s transport service

Page Content 1

​ Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham, has paid a new year visit to Voluntary Services Lewisham (VSL), to thank its volunteers who drive our residents to a local day care centre.

Every day, VSL’s volunteer drivers and passenger assistants take 20 adults to and from the Calabash Day Centre, in George Lane – which offers older people with disabilities and dementia the chance to socialise and enjoy activities, from seated exercise classes to arts and crafts.

Damien said: ‘I want to thank the volunteers who are giving up their time to help support our older and vulnerable residents get to the Calabash Day Centre. They are vital in helping residents live active lives, where they can meet others and are not stuck at home on their own.’

VSL has provided transport to 40 adults to the centre since April 2018. Volunteers are fully trained to drive the minibus and safely support wheelchair users and people with other mobility needs and dementia.

What the volunteers said

One of the volunteers, Paul Reynolds, said: ‘I am really happy that I can offer my time and skills to help older people to get out of the home, so that they can meet their friends.’

‘I love volunteering for VSL and meeting all the new people,’ said Viji Ravindra, another volunteer. ‘I think that it is really important to give something back, so people are not stuck at home.’

Steve McKlow, also a volunteer, added: ‘Volunteering for VSL stops vulnerable people in the community from being isolated, and it is also really good for my wellbeing.’