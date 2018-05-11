Mayor of Lewisham proposes new cabinet

Page Content 1

Lewisham’s new mayor, Damien Egan, has nominated his cabinet to lead the delivery of his key pledges.

The proposed cabinet includes six people who are new to the role alongside others with years of experience. Councillors will approve the proposed cabinet later in May.

Damien said, ‘The people I have nominated for my new cabinet will implement our pledges on delivering 1,000 new social homes, making Lewisham a borough of sanctuary for refugees, doubling the number of Living Wage employers in Lewisham and much more.

‘I pledged to promote flexible working and I am pleased that two cabinet roles will be job shares. My new cabinet is packed full of talent, experience and determination to deliver for the people of Lewisham.

The proposed new cabinet

Deputy Mayor of Lewisham – Cllr Janet Daby

Janet will also have responsibility for children’s social care.

Cabinet Member for Housing – Cllr Paul Bell

Paul will lead work to deliver 1,000 new social homes and build a new generation of council-owned homes for private rent.

Cabinet Member for Democracy, Refugees and Accountability – Cllr Kevin Bonavia

Kevin will lead the local democracy review and deliver our pledge for Lewisham to become a borough of sanctuary by expanding our refugee resettlement programme.

Cabinet Member for Parks, Neighbourhoods and Transport – Cllr Brenda Dacres and Cllr Sophie McGeevor (cabinet job share)

Brenda and Sophie will lead work on leisure, green spaces, recycling and air quality.

Cabinet Member for School Performance – Cllr Chris Barnham

Chris will focus on improving the performance of the borough’s schools by supporting our brilliant teachers, heads, governors and parents.

Cabinet Member for Health and Adult Social Care – Cllr Chris Best

Chris will support the local NHS and our older residents, sign UNISON’s Ethical Care Charter and ensure parity of esteem for mental health services.

Cabinet Member for Safer Communities – Cllr Joani Reid

Joani will work in partnership with local police officers to make our borough safer and lead on developing a public health approach to preventing youth violence.

Cabinet Member for Finance, Skills and Jobs – Cllr Amanda de Ryk and Cllr Joe Dromey (cabinet job share)

Amanda and Joe will be responsible for our budget, doubling the number of Living Wage employers in Lewisham and expanding our apprenticeship service.

Cabinet Member for the Community Sector – Cllr Jonathan Slater

Jonathan will work in partnership with Lewisham’s voluntary and community organisations and lead on child poverty and equalities.