Mayor leads Lewisham Remembrance Sunday tribute

​Lewisham residents paid tribute to the millions of British armed forces personnel who were killed in two world wars and other conflicts while serving their country in two ceremonies held on Sunday 13 November.

Two Remembrance Sunday services

Over 1,500 people joined Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham as he led the borough’s Remembrance Sunday tribute at the war memorial in Lewisham High Street.

The tribute was attended by Heidi Alexander, MP for Lewisham East; Jim Dowd, former MP for Lewisham West and Penge; Lewisham’s Deputy Representative Lieutenant Col Jane Davis OBE DL TD, Lewisham’s Deputy Lieutenant; and ward councillors.

The service was conducted by Father Steve Hall of St Mary’s Church, Father Tom Lynch from St Saviour’s RC Church and Pastor Bernd Rapp of the Dietrich Bonhoeffer Church in Forest Hill.

Hundreds more attended a second service at the war memorial at the junction of Lewisham Way and Upper Brockley Road. The service was led by Chair of Council, Councillor Obajimi Adefiranye, who was joined by Vicky Foxcroft, MP for Lewisham Deptford and ward councillors.

Reverend Peter Farley-Moore, from St John’s Church, conducted the service.

The local dignitaries stood with veterans and their families, representatives of uniformed and civilian organisations and the local community to remember those who lost their lives in conflict, as well as servicemen and women currently serving their country.

Local cadets attend the tribute

On the march-past in Lewisham High Street, Sir Steve Bullock and Lewisham’s Deputy Representative Lieutenant Col Jane Davis OBE DL TD took the salute. The contingents included the cadets from the 1475 ATC squadron, the cadet and reserve forces from the 106 Regiment based in Grove Park, the St John's Ambulance cadets, Catford and Lewisham police cadets, St Dunstan’s cadets, the Pathfinders and various other detachments of the army cadets in Lewisham.

Sir Steve said: ‘Remembrance Sunday is a time to pause, remember and honour all those who made the greatest sacrifice for their country in wars and conflict. It is also a time to remember our serving men and women who are putting their lives on the line every day, giving vital assistance to people in other countries.

‘Once again, Lewisham residents have shown their appreciation and really supported this important occasion.’

Supporting the armed forces community

We are currently reviewing how we can strengthen our commitment to the Armed Forces Community Covenant. The covenant encourages local communities to support the armed forces community and ensures current and former members of the armed forces and their families can access public services like schools, housing and employment support.