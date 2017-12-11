Many strengths found in Lewisham services for children and young people with special educational needs or disabilities

Page Content 1

​A joint inspection by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has highlighted many strengths in the services that support Lewisham’s children and young people with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND).

What was assessed

The inspection took place between 2 and 6 October 2017 and evaluated how effectively services in Lewisham:

identified children and young people’s special educational needs and disabilities

met the needs of those children

improved their outcomes.

As part of the process, inspectors spoke to children and young people with SEND, parents and carers, council staff and NHS officers. They also visited a range of service providers and spoke to school leaders, staff and governors and specialist workers.

Positive results

The findings from the inspection identified a number of strengths including:

leaders’ strong commitment to working together to implement reforms and drive improvement

the establishment of effective partnerships between education, health and social care teams which are having ‘a positive impact on the way the local area provides services to meet children’s and young people’s needs’

the allocation of a dedicated educational psychologist to work three days each week with looked-after children which ‘contributes effectively to ensuring the safeguarding of children and young people who have [SEND] is a high priority’

free high-quality training for professionals and parents

an effective forum for special educational needs coordinators (SENCo)

a reduction in the proportion of young people with SEND who are not in education, employment or training.

Areas for improvement

Areas for development were also identified, including:

parents’ and professionals’ knowledge of the local offer (an online resource for families of children and young people with SEND and young people with SEND)

communication between the different professionals contributing to the education, health and care plan (EHCP)

improving the take-up of personal budgets

improving the outcomes for pupils at Key Stage 4.

Read the report in full.