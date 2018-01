Page Content 1

​NHS services across the UK are very busy during the winter period. Please make sure you use the right health services in Lewisham.

Get help in an emergency

Only dial 999 or visit A&E in an emergency, for example if you are:

choking

having chest pains

blacking out

losing lots of blood.

Get help for non-emergencies

For other health advice and support you can:

speak to a pharmacist

call NHS 111

visit your GP.

Find out more information about which service to use and when.