Lord Dyson Independent Inquiry publishes final report on New Bermondsey allegations

​The final report of the independent inquiry into the proposed use of our compulsory purchase powers (CPO) in New Bermondsey / Surrey Canal has been published.

Background to the independent inquiry

Lord Dyson is a former Master of the Rolls and Supreme Court judge and his independent inquiry was set up after allegations about the New Bermondsey / Surrey Canal development were published in the Guardian newspaper in 2017.

In his opening statement for the independent inquiry on 15 May 2017, Lord Dyson said he would consider whether:

‘members and officers of the Council acted with propriety, due diligence and in compliance with the applicable codes of conduct in relation to these actions and decisions’

‘there is any evidence that decision-makers within the Council were misled by misrepresentations, misinformation or the withholding of information in relation to any of these actions and decisions.’

Inquiry findings

In his independent inquiry report, Lord Dyson deals with each individual allegation in turn and concludes that, ‘there was no impropriety, lack of due diligence or breach of a code of practice on the part of any council officer or member in relation to:

the decisions to make a compulsory purchase order and the appraisal of the financial viability of Renewal’s scheme and its ability to deliver it

the grant of outline planning permission to renewal

the decision to enter into a conditional contract of sale of the Millwall Land to Renewal

the decision of the Mayor and Cabinet to pledge £500,000 to Surrey Canal Sports Foundation

the Council’s support for Renewal’s housing zone bid.’

Lord Dyson also says in his report, ‘I have also concluded that:

the Council was not misled by any misrepresentation, misinformation or withholding of information in relation to the decision to make the pledge of £500,000

there was no inadequacy in the Council’s inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the production of the LSH (Lambeth Smith Hampton) brochure.’

Councillor Chris Best, senior Lewisham Council cabinet spokesperson, said: “We thank former Supreme Court judge Lord Dyson for carrying out his independent Inquiry with great thoroughness and all the rigour we would expect from someone of his standing.

'Lord Dyson’s inquiry has concluded: "there was no impropriety, lack of due diligence or breach of a code of practice on the part of any council officer or councillor in relation to the decisions to make a compulsory purchase order.”

'This is the third set of independent findings this year following allegations about the New Bermondsey development. In August 2017 the independent Charity Commission rejected allegations of money laundering, tax avoidance and conflicts of interest within the Surrey Canal Sports Foundation. And in September 2017 a judge-led Tribunal rejected 14 allegations of wrongdoing by Lewisham Council following a Freedom of Information request about the New Bermondsey development.

'Now Lord Dyson’s independent Inquiry report has been published we urge all parties involved in the New Bermondsey development to work together to agree a way forward to bring much-needed new jobs and homes to the area and ensure Millwall FC is based in Lewisham for generations to come.'

Read the New Bermondsey / Surrey Canal executive summary.

Read the full New Bermondsey / Surrey Canal Independent Inquiry report.