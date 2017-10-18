London’s biggest firework display returns to Blackheath

Page Content 1

Lewisham’s annual free fireworks display will be held on Blackheath on Saturday 4 November from 8pm.

This year’s event will include a funfair from 12 noon, food and bars from 5pm and the fireworks from 8pm. The display, which is the biggest in London, regularly attracts thousands of people from across the capital and is free to attend.

Donate to the fireworks

Blackheath Fireworks is free to attend, but we face a financial gap that threatens the future of the display. You can help us keep the fireworks free by by making a donation:

Sponsor the fireworks

If your business would like to support the fireworks, find out about sponsorship opportunities.

This year’s stunning show will be brought to life by local company, Emergency Exit Arts, from 8pm. Blackheath Fireworks is supported by Royal Borough of Greenwich, Hamptons International, L&Q, Conways, Glendale, The Clarendon Hotel and The Crown Pub.