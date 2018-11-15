Local businesses recognised for their role in tackling obesity

Page Content 1

Local businesses that have pledged their support for the Sugar Smart Lewisham campaign were praised at a celebration event held at the Civic Suite in Catford today, Thursday 15 November.

Leading the way in promoting healthy choices

Sugar Smart Lewisham works with local businesses, schools, children’s centres, hospitals and other organisations to tackle obesity by:

promoting healthier, lower-sugar alternatives

limiting the availability of less healthy choices.

Lewisham was the first borough to become Sugar Smart in October 2016. Since then, over 105 organisations from the borough have signed up. This is the highest number of any Sugar Smart location in the UK.

Celebrating success across the borough

The event celebrated organisations' success stories and the fantastic work being done to support the health and wellbeing of everyone who lives, works and studies in the borough.

Representatives from eight Sugar Smart organisations talked about what they were doing to play their part in tackling obesity. Councillor Chris Best, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Older People, chaired the event. Attendees and speakers included:

Vera Zakharov from Sugar Smart UK

Cath Elliston from the Jamie Oliver Food Group

Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham

Dr Danny Ruta, Director of Public Health, Lewisham Council.

Get involved

Find out how your business or organisation can sign up to Sugar Smart.