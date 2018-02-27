Lewisham wins Mayor of London's Cultural Impact Award

Page Content 1

​The borough of Lewisham has won a Mayor of London Cultural Impact Award which will fund a ground-breaking Festival of Creative Ageing project.

The award was announced by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, on 27 February ahead of revealing that Waltham Forest and Brent will be the London Boroughs of Culture in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Five other boroughs were also awarded funding for bespoke cultural projects.

Creative Ageing Festival

Lewisham’s Festival of Creative Ageing will involve:

films

exhibitions

events at the Broadway Theatre and Beckenham Place Mansion curated by residents

a two-day international conference about creative ageing and pop-up choirs.

The festival will give older residents the chance to take an active part in civic life. It will reach hundreds of older residents and will target deprived wards where life expectancy is lowest. The events will involve artists from the UK, Europe, North America, Australia and Japan.

Festival centrepiece

The centrepiece to the Festival of Creative Ageing will be Christopher Green’s spectacular 48-hour immersive theatre production The Home, which will be made with older residents at The Home from Beckenham Place Mansion.

Cutting edge arts and culture

The Mayor’s funding will give thousands of people in Lewisham the chance to take part in cutting-edge arts and culture on their doorstep.

Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham, said: ‘We’re delighted to be awarded £216,000 by the Mayor of London for our Festival of Creative Ageing project which will include films, exhibitions, a two-day international conference, pop-up choirs and a large-scale outdoor performance.'

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: 'Culture has the power to transform lives, and I’m delighted that Lewisham has been awarded funding to celebrate the role culture can play in supporting older people – helping them to live longer, happier and more independent lives. Congratulations to Lewisham for putting forward such an important project – I look forward to seeing the results.'

Congratulations to the 2019/20 boroughs of culture, Waltham Forest and Brent. We look forward to working with the two winning boroughs to make 2019 and 2020 an unforgettable experience.