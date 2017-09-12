Lewisham pharmacies consultations

Page Content 1

​We are consulting residents on their views on pharmacy services to ensure high-quality and easily accessible services.

Pharmacies provide a number of services, including dispensing over-the-counter and prescribed medicines and offering health advice and information. We are conducting a survey to gather residents’ views on NHS pharmacy services in the borough.

Residents’ responses will help us decide how to respond to new pharmacy applications in Lewisham.

Complete the consultation about pharmacies by 6 November.