Lewisham marks Holocaust Memorial Day 2018

Page Content 1

The borough of Lewisham marked Holocaust Memorial Day 2018 with a special commemorative event on Sunday 28 January.

Faith groups and children from across Lewisham came together to remember the victims of the Holocaust and other genocides at a special event held at the Rivoli Ballroom in Crofton Park on Sunday 28 January.

The theme of this year’s commemoration was “the power of words”. Young people from local schools put on a production reflecting the theme, which included dance, drama, poetry and speeches.

Former MP Lord Alfred Dubs, who was a child refugee from Czechoslovakia and travelled on the Kindertransport to the UK, joined Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham and local faith leaders to mark the event.

Councillor Pauline Morrison, Chair of the Holocaust Memorial Committee, said: ‘Every year, the Holocaust Memorial Day reminds us of the importance of respecting each other, regardless of beliefs and background. I am proud of what Lewisham Council is doing to create an inclusive and welcoming community for present and future generations.’