Lewisham launches London Borough of Culture bid

Lewisham’s bid to be London’s Borough of Culture, ‘LoveitLewisham’, was launched today (7 September 2017) at one of London’s most renowned museums, The Horniman Museum and Gardens in Forest Hill.

Speaking to over 100 people attending the launch, the Mayor of Lewisham, Sir Steve Bullock, urged residents to back 'LoveitLewisham'.

The Mayor of London launched the Borough of Culture competition in June 2017. Two winning boroughs will be named London Borough of Culture, one in 2019 and one in 2020.

Sir Steve said: ‘Lewisham should be London’s Borough of Culture because of the creativity, character and diversity of our people. Culture is everywhere in Lewisham, from the brilliant Broadway Theatre to the amazing Albany to south east London’s largest free summer festival, People’s Day. Let’s make Lewisham London’s Borough of Culture.’