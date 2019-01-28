Lewisham commemorates Holocaust Memorial Day 2019

Page Content 1

A very special event to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, involving a young people’s production and speeches from local faith leaders, was held at the Broadway Theatre in Catford, on 27 January.

This year’s theme was ‘Torn from home’, which encourages people to think about how the enforced loss of a safe place to call 'home' is part of the trauma faced by anyone experiencing persecution and genocide.

The speakers included Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham; Councillor Pauline Morrison, Chair of the Holocaust Memorial Committee; Reverend David Rome, Catford Synagogue; Pritam Dhanjal, Sikh community representative; Rachel Levy, an Auschwitz survivor; and Adam Abdullah, the Young Mayor of Lewisham.

‘Lewisham has a long history of welcoming people from across the world and fighting for equality,’ said Damien. ‘The range of speakers from many different faiths and backgrounds at the service is testament to this.’

Cllr Morrison added: ‘Every year, the Holocaust Memorial Day reminds us of the importance of respecting each other – regardless of beliefs and background. I am proud of what Lewisham Council is doing to create an inclusive and welcoming community for present and future generations.’