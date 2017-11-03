Page Content 1

​ Businesses in Lewisham gathered at Goldsmiths, University of London on Thursday 19 October for the third Lewisham Means Business exhibition and expo.

The free event aims to give local small to medium-sized enterprises the

opportunity to meet local suppliers, take part in speed networking, find out

how to use social media to promote their business and learn about what support we can offer them.

Exhibitors included NatWest, the South East London Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

There were a range of speakers at the event, including representatives from NatWest, who gave delegates advice on how to avoid the common mistakes small businesses make when starting up; Virgin Start Up, who provided information on their loan and advice programme, as well as a Business Question Time with expert panellists answering questions from the audience.

The event also included the presentation of the Mayor’s Business Awards, which celebrates the success of local businesses. This round’s winners included:

Lee Greens – Environmental Award

Fred’s – Best New Business

The Albany theatre – Social Enterprise

Good Food Catford – Fairtrade

L’Oculto – Best of Lewisham.

Julie Taylor, Director of Enterprise, Goldsmiths, University of London, said: ‘We were delighted to host the Lewisham Means Business event. The conference is representative of our continuing commitment to working with Lewisham Council to support the business community.’

Ted Wigzell, Managing Director of Your Business Community, said: ‘This is the third Lewisham Means Business event we have organised and it has been undoubtedly the best, with well over 300 delegates attending and the highest number of exhibitors. The feedback we have received has also been very positive.’