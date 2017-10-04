Lewisham Homes starts work to remove external cladding from three buildings

Page Content 1

​The removal of external cladding from three buildings in New Cross, by Lewisham Homes, started today, Wednesday 4 October 2017.

The cladding on the three buildings (1–48 Hatfield Close, 49–96 Hatfield Close, and Gerrard House) failed government fire safety tests over the summer. Following the publication of the safety test results Lewisham Homes immediately introduced a 24-hour fire patrol service in the buildings.

Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham, visited Hatfield Close to talk to residents and to meet the team overseeing the works, including Lewisham Homes and United Living staff who are removing the external cladding.

Lewisham Homes will offer financial assistance to residents to cover increased energy bills as a result of the external cladding being removed.

Sir Steve said: ‘I am delighted Lewisham Homes have started the removal of the external cladding from Hatfield Close and Gerrard House. This important work will be done quickly and with the minimum of inconvenience to residents. While the cladding is removed the 24-hour fire patrol service will remain in place in the three buildings to keep residents safe.’

Val Jarman, Vice-Chair of the Hatfield Tenant and Residents Association said, ‘I feel a lot safer now I know the cladding is coming off. It’s been up for 17 years and we thought it was okay but Lewisham Homes was on the ball straight after what happened at Grenfell. They have kept residents in the loop and let us know everything they are doing to make sure we are safe.’