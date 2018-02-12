Lewisham, Greenwich and Bexley police to merge – Sir Steve Bullock’s response

Page Content 1

​Following the Metropolitan Police Service’s announcement of the merger of Lewisham, Greenwich and Bexley police, Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham said:

‘I am pleased that the police will be listening to us before any changes are introduced in Lewisham. Following mergers in other parts of London there are concerns which need to be addressed to ensure we get the best deal for Lewisham residents who want to see a highly visible police presence on our streets. The number of police officers in London is under huge pressure because of government funding cuts – it’s time for those cuts to be reversed.’