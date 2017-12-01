Lewisham’s adult learning service is rated ‘good’ in latest Ofsted inspection

Page Content 1

Ofsted visited our adult education service in October 2017 and awarded it the same ‘good’ rating it got in 2014.

Our adult learning service

We are the main provider of part-time education in Lewisham, with around 4,000 adult learners enrolling every year. Our courses offer learners the chance to increase employability, improve knowledge and develop confidence. Subjects include:

English and maths

childcare

arts and crafts

design.

Ofsted’s key comments

Ofsted praised several areas of our working practices and recognised that:

learners continue to enjoy a good standard of training and education

the service continues to deliver ‘high quality teaching, learning and assessment’

‘staff are strongly committed to supporting learners in having clear aspirations of what they want to achieve and how their course will support this’.

Supporting access to learning

Ofsted praised the successful partnerships with other council services, and community organisations to:

help people get on courses

‘support their health and wellbeing’

‘improve their employment prospects’.

Learner achievement remains high and staff ‘provide ongoing advice and support so that learners gain the training and education they need to progress successfully to the next stage of their careers’.