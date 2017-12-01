Lewisham’s adult learning service is rated ‘good’ in latest Ofsted inspection

Ofsted visited our adult education service in October 2017 and awarded it the same ‘good’ rating it got in 2014.
Our adult learning service
We are the main
provider of part-time education in Lewisham, with around 4,000 adult learners enrolling
every year. Our courses offer learners the chance to increase employability,
improve knowledge and develop confidence. Subjects include:
-
English and maths
-
childcare
-
arts and crafts
design.
Ofsted’s key comments
Ofsted praised
several areas of our working practices and recognised that:
-
learners continue to enjoy a good standard of training and education
-
the service continues to deliver ‘high quality teaching, learning and assessment’
‘staff are strongly committed to supporting learners in having clear aspirations of what they want to achieve and how their
course will support this’.
Supporting access to learning
Ofsted praised the successful partnerships with other
council services, and community organisations to:
-
help people get on courses
-
‘support their health and wellbeing’
‘improve their employment prospects’.
Learner achievement remains high and staff ‘provide ongoing
advice and support so that learners gain the training and education they need
to progress successfully to the next stage of their careers’.
This is an important recognition of the hard work
and enthusiasm of the adults who choose to continue their education with us, as
well as the staff and tutors who support them.