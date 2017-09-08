Laurence House improvement works

Page Content 1

​The main entrance to Laurence House will be closed from 18 September until December while we carry out improvement works to make the building more welcoming, modern and accessible.

Work will begin on Monday 18 September and continue until December 2017.

During this time the front entrance to Laurence House will be closed.

The library will also be closed on Saturday 16 September.

How to enter Laurence House from 18 September

You can still access the library, Customer Service Centre and council offices by using the rear entrances to Laurence House.

Go left around the outside of the building to enter the library or access the following services:

case conferences

planning business centre

licencing.

Go right around the outside of the building and through the car park to enter the Customer Service Centre and to access to the following services:

Children and Young People’s reception

housing enquiries

nationality checking service

Blue Badge assessment

Deaf service

forms and evidence

no recourse to public funds.

Below is a map of the changes to the entrances: