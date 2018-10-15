Join our fight against hate crime

Page Content 1

During National Hate Crime Awareness Week (13–19 October) we’re urging you to stand with us to drive hate crime out of the borough.

A hate crime is when someone commits a crime against someone because of their disability, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, religion, or any other perceived difference. See more information about hate crime on the Stop Hate UK website.

Events are taking place across the borough to raise awareness of what a hate crime is, how to report it and the support available for victims. These include:

an information stall hosted by representatives from community groups and British Transport Police

an evening of discussion at Goldsmiths, University of London, with campaigners and local experts talking about how society can address hate crime, followed by a Q&A session

a youth drama performance by Deptford-based youth arts organisation Second Wave, based on the theme of hate crime, followed by a panel discussion.

Councillor Joani Reid, Cabinet Member for Safer Communities, who will be a keynote speaker at the Goldsmiths event, said: ‘I am determined that we do all we can to stamp out hate crime in Lewisham. We are proud of our diverse communities and our commitment to becoming a sanctuary borough. There is no place for hate in Lewisham and I urge everyone to play their part in reporting hate crime to the police.

‘If you’re a victim of hate crime, or see it happening to someone else, don’t ignore it – report it. Every time a hate crime is reported, it can prevent it from happening to someone else. We’ve made it easier for people to do this through a third party.’