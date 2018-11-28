Information for people attending the Full Council meeting on Wednesday 28 November

Page Content 1

You will not be able to bring bags into the Full Council meeting tonight.

To make sure the meeting can be open to the public, and for the safety of everyone attending, you will not be able to take bags, rucksacks, placards or liquids into the public gallery. You will be able to leave your bag in a secure place.

Seating in the public gallery

There is limited seating available. If you submitted a question, you will have priority. After this, is on a first-come, first-served basis. When we reach capacity, there will be no further admittance.