Impact of Government cuts revealed as the squeeze continues

As the Government continues to cut our funding we are forced to make further cuts to local services and find millions of pounds from our reserves.

We are being forced to find further cuts totalling £30 million by 2021, but have only identified £21 million of cuts for the next two years. This means we need to draw on our reserves. We need at least £7.6 million to balance the budget just for the next financial year (2019/20).

Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham, said: ‘When I became a councillor eight years ago, none of us ever imagined that our budgets would be continuously slashed by the Government so dramatically. Since 2010, we have had to make £165 million of cuts. We are now being forced to cut £30 million, we have only been able to find £21 million of cuts and we are having to plug the gap with millions from our reserves.’

Propose cuts to services

The proposed cuts will affect:

grants to voluntary sector groups

library staff

school crossing patrol staff

four automated toilets

the local assemblies fund

large public events

residential street sweeping.

The proposal to close Lewisham Library has been rejected. We also intend to keep leisure centres open and maintain statutory social care services and weekly food waste and recycling collections.

Help us fight the cuts

To fight further government cuts, we are launching a campaign to Save Lewisham Services. We need your support as we call on the Government to fund Lewisham Council fairly.

Councillor Amanda De Ryk, Cabinet Member for Finance, said: ‘We are facing the perfect storm – cuts to our budgets coupled with a greater need for public services in the borough and a growing population. We’ve already shared services, moved services online and nearly halved the number of council staff to save money. Help make Lewisham’s voice heard and join our campaign to Save Lewisham Services.’

Increased demand on services

We are not yet at financial breaking point, like some other councils, but the Government has cut our funding by 60% since 2010. This means that by 2020 the Council will have lost £190 million a year.

We have seen a marked increase in demand for services, including children’s social care, as cuts to preventative services like youth work and Sure Start centres start to be felt.

The number of children in care in the borough has increased by 5% in the past year alone and the service overspending, even before the cuts are considered.

What happens next

The budget cuts proposals have not yet been agreed by the mayor and councillors. The proposals will go through our six select committees and the overview and scrutiny committee before the Mayor and Cabinet meeting on 21 November.

The budget for next year (2019/20) will be set at a meeting of Council in February 2019.