Hillcrest housing redevelopment plans withdrawn

We have taken the joint decision with Lewisham Homes to withdraw the planning application for the proposed Hillcrest housing development scheme in Sydenham.

Following extensive public consultation, and after listening to local concerns about existing green space at the proposed site, Lewisham Homes and Lewisham Council commissioned further research, which was done by an independent ecological expert.

The decision comes as part of Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham's focus on how to best meet our council priorities and ambitions.

Councillor Paul Bell, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: ‘The environmental research results were inconclusive, but to deliver on our ambition to achieve 1,500 new social homes by 2022 in partnership with local communities, we have decided to err on the side of caution.

‘We remain wholly committed to developing much-needed new social homes across the borough, including in Sydenham.’