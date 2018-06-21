Highlighting National Clean Air Day in Lewisham

Page Content 1

​We’re backing National Clean Air Day (21 June) by encouraging residents to play their part to help make air cleaner and healthier for all.

National Clean Air Day is coordinated by environmental charity Global Action Plan, and aims to bring the country together in raising awareness about the need to improve air quality and reduce the amount of air pollution we create.

What can residents do?

Councillor Sophie McGeevor, Cabinet Member for Environment, Waste and Recycling, Air Quality and Parks and Green Spaces, said: ‘Improving air quality is a priority in Lewisham. It’s an issue that affects everyone so we all have a responsibility to tackle it together. Every one of us can do something to improve our air – whether it’s walking our children to school, using public transport more, or switching off our car engine when stationery.

‘There are lots of things we’re doing in Lewisham to improve air quality and I urge all residents to find out how they can join us to improve air quality for all in Lewisham.’

Find out more about what we’re doing to improve air quality.