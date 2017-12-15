Help us tackle Blue Badge fraud

Page Content 1

We’re cracking down on Blue Badge misuse in the borough.

On 14 December, we issued 10 penalty charges notices (PCN) and seized five Blue Badges due to misuse after we carried out checks on cars in Lewisham and Deptford town centres. This included cases where the badge holder was not present, drivers were using out-of-date badges and individuals were continuing to use the badges of their deceased relatives.

We are now considering the most serious of these cases for legal action, which could result in a fine of up to £1,000 in addition to the PCN.

Help legitimate Blue Badge holders get fair treatment from motorists and report Blue Badge abuse to our Anti-Fraud and Corruption Team on

0800 0850119.