Get up to £4,000 to help keep your home warm

If you are on benefits, you may be eligible for a free boiler, insulation, double glazing or other improvements to help heat your home more affordably.

We are backing Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London’s £2.5million Warmer Homes scheme to help Londoners stay warm and save on their energy bills.

Who can apply

You can apply if you are on benefits and own or rent your home. Landlords can also apply on behalf of their tenants. Check if you are eligible.

How you can use the funding

If you are eligible, you could get up to £4,000 per property to spend on:

boiler replacement or repair

improved heating controls and heating systems

insulation for walls, roofs and floors

window upgrades

draught-proofing.

How to apply

To apply for the funding, you need to submit an application along with information to show you, or your tenant, is eligible and details about the property.

If your application is successful, a survey will be carried out on your property to work out which improvements are most suitable.

Councillor Jonathan Slater, Cabinet Member for the Community Sector, said: ‘Living in a properly heated home can improve your health, lower energy bills and help the environment. The great thing about this scheme is, if you are eligible, you won’t have to pay anything towards the work.

‘We are committed to ending fuel poverty and I urge residents to find out if they can benefit from the help available. There is a limited pot of money, so don’t wait, it is first-come, first-served.’

Picture – Councillor Slater was joined by fellow Whitefoot Ward councillors Janet Daby MP and Mark Ingleby when he met members of the South East London Community Energy (SELCE) team in promoting the Warmer Homes scheme to residents.