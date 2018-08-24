GCSE success for Lewisham's adult learners

Page Content 1

Over 140 adult learners received their GCSE results on 23 August after studying for the past year with Adult Learning Lewisham, our adult education service.

All learners passed their GCSE English, with 43% achieving grade 4 or above (equivalent to a grade C or higher).

The new grade 4 is the Government target for the working population, opening doors to A-levels and apprenticeships, and is now a requirement for many employers.

This figure is up by 4% from Adult Learning Lewisham’s results for 2016–17, and is also 16% above the national average for adults.

There was a 7% improvement on results for GCSE maths, with 91% of adult learners passing and 52% of them getting a grade 4 or above – 23% above the national average for adults.

Cyriaque's story

Adult learner Cyriaque first came to Adult Learning Lewisham to study childcare and to improve her English. She began her maths learning journey in 2013, taking a break to have a second child, but continued improving her maths, which in turn helped her to achieve a diploma as a Teaching Assistant.

Cyriaque achieved a grade 4 in GCSE maths. She said: 'I’m so happy… let me check again to make sure!'

Reflecting on her experience with Adult Learning Lewisham, she added: 'The teachers are so fantastic. They encourage us to revise and support us to do well.'

With her grade 4 in GCSE maths Cyriaque can now continue to the next step of her journey, which is to study at university for a BSc in Computing Technologies.

Councillor Joe Dromey, Cabinet Member with responsibility for jobs and skills, said: 'I’d like to congratulate all our learners on their brilliant achievements. Life-long learning opportunities are very important and it’s fantastic to see that Adult Learning Lewisham is helping residents to develop new skills and improve their career prospects; to build their confidence and achieve their goals. I’d like to thank tutors and staff for providing the expertise and support needed to enable our adult learners to reach this important milestone.'