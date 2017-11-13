Free photography competition – Beckenham Place Park

Page Content 1

We’re encouraging keen young photographers aged 18 or under to capture what they feel best sums up the beauty and uniqueness of Beckenham Place Park.

Your pictures could be of the flora and fauna found in our largest park, a snapshot of your family and friends having fun, or perhaps your favourite view in the park.

Photography entry guidelines

The competition is free to enter.

Any photograph taken within or of the park can be entered.

Maximum of two entries per person.

We reserve the right to use all photographs entered in the competition.

The decision of the judges will be final and there is no right to make any appeal or representation against these decisions.

Categories

There are three categories:

10 years and under

11–14 years

15–18 years

Prizes

If you're a winner, you could see your photo used in promotional material for the park, win one of three spaces on a photography workshop (donated by Daniela Fleckenstein, photographer at The Mansion) or win a Beckenham Place Park frisbee.

How to enter:

All entries must be submitted by email (10MB max attachment) by midnight, Sunday 10 December and include:

your name

date of birth

contact email address (for entrants aged under 16, this should be a responsible adult’s email).

Winners will be notified the week beginning Monday 11 December.