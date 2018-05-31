Free gas safety checks for elderly and vulnerable residents

Page Content 1

We are offering free gas safety tests for elderly and vulnerable residents.

Who is eligible

You are eligible for the free check if you own your home and are:

aged 60 or over and get a means-tested benefit

aged 60 or over and get a state pension only (with no other income)

aged 60 or over and are disabled (either registered disabled or getting a disability benefit)

aged 18 or over and are disabled (either registered disabled or getting a disability benefit).

There are a limited number of places left.

How to apply

To book your free gas safety check call us on 020 8314 6622 or email housingassistance@lewisham.gov.uk before Tuesday 12 June 2018.