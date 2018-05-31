 Lewisham Council - Free gas safety checks for elderly and vulnerable residents
Free gas safety checks for elderly and vulnerable residents

Published on 31 May 2018

We are offering free gas safety tests for elderly and vulnerable residents.

Who is eligible

You are eligible for the free check if you own your home and are:

  • aged 60 or over and get a means-tested benefit
  • aged 60 or over and get a state pension only (with no other income)
  • aged 60 or over and are disabled (either registered disabled or getting a disability benefit)

  • aged 18 or over and are disabled (either registered disabled or getting a disability benefit).

There are a limited number of places left.

How to apply

To book your free gas safety check call us on 020 8314 6622 or email housingassistance@lewisham.gov.uk before Tuesday 12 June 2018.

 

 

