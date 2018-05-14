Former Kindertransport refugee appointed Mayoress of Lewisham

Page Content 1

Lewisham’s new mayor, Damien Egan, has chosen Liane Segal as his Mayoress.

Liane is an active member of her community and runs a range of activities for older residents in Lewisham and Bromley.

In 1939, when she was just seven years old, Liane fled her home in Vienna with the Kindertransport to escape the Nazis. After settling in Britain she went to Sydenham School for Girls and later worked as a clothes designer and had three children.

Damien said: ‘I am delighted that Liane Segal will be mayoress of Lewisham. Liane has been a longstanding campaigner against racism and antisemitism. I couldn’t think of a more inspirational figure for young people as our mayoress.

‘Liane’s appointment is one of a series of steps we are taking to redouble Lewisham’s commitment to equalities, including expanding our refugee resettlement programme so Lewisham will become a borough of sanctuary for refugees.'

Liane Segal said: ‘I am honoured to be invited by Damien Egan to be his mayoress of Lewisham. Lewisham is stronger because of our history in welcoming residents from all corners of the world. In 1939 I escaped from the horrors of Austria and was taken in by a family in Wigan. I later found out my parents had also been fortunate to escape the Nazis. I hope that by sharing my story, others will see it is as important as ever to provide sanctuary for people fleeing persecution.’

Olivia Marks-Woldman, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, said: ‘I warmly welcome Damien Egan's appointment of Liane Segal as mayoress of Lewisham. Appointing a Kindertransport refugee to this position sends a clear signal that Lewisham welcomes refugees and encourages everyone to learn more about the Holocaust, at a time when antisemitism and racism are on the rise across Europe.’