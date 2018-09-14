Five brothers who fought in WW1 honoured with memorial plaque

Page Content 1

We have unveiled a memorial plaque in memory of five brothers who fought in World War One at the site of their former home in Sydenham.

The five Quinn brothers lived in Bell Green over 100 years ago. They all signed up at the start of the Great War and went off to fight for their country but only one, George, survived to come back home.

George’s grandson, Steve Quinn, contacted us about considering some form of recognition to mark this tragic story of one local family.

In response, we memorialised the story of the Quinn brothers in our 2017 Remembrance Sunday service programme. We also agreed it would be appropriate to erect a plaque at the site where the Quinn family lived over 100 years ago – 13 Bell Green, Sydenham – where a Sainsbury’s supermarket is now located. With the agreement and support of Sainsbury’s, a memorial plaque is now placed on a wall in the store’s complex.

Councillor Jacq Paschoud, Chair of Council, opened the ceremony, which took place on the anniversary of the death of the fourth brother. Relatives came from all over the country, with over 30 of them from Cornwall, Norfolk and the Midlands. Local ward councillors were also present.

Councillor Kevin Bonavia, the Council’s Armed Forces champion, spoke at the ceremony. He said: ‘It is impossible for us to imagine the pain that the Quinn family suffered from losing four of their own. We remember with the deepest pride and gratitude all five brothers who served and let their names serve as an example to us and future generations of the huge sacrifice that the Quinn family and so many others made on our behalf.’

The exact location of the maroon plaque is beneath the main Sainsbury’s sign, opposite the petrol station.