Find out about community Christmas lunches in the borough

From Deptford to Bellingham several churches and cafes will offer free lunch in the company of others on 25 December.

There are also social events you can attend on 26 and 31 December.

Some events are drop-ins, some need to be booked in advance. Places are running out fast, so if you would like to attend make your booking as soon as possible.

If you book an event and arrange transport but then make alternative arrangements for the day, please call the relevant contact to let them know in advance.

See what’s on below.

Christmas Day (25 December)

Deptford Methodist Church

1 Creek Road, SE8 3BT

10.30am service (optional)

11.30am welcome, tea and coffee

three-course lunch (tell them in advance of dietary requirements)

games and entertainment until 3.30pm

Call Rev David Gillman on 020 8692 0048 to confirm numbers and discuss transport.

All Saints Community Centre

Monson Road, SE14 5EH

11am Christmas mass

1pm traditional lunch followed by tea with cakes and sandwiches and a visit from Father Christmas

Call Father John on 07703 567214 to discuss transport.

St John's Church

St John’s Vale (corner of Lewisham Way), SE8 4EA

12.30–3pm lunch

Call Peter on 020 8692 2857 or email peter.stjohnsdeptford@gmail.com to book. Transport may be available if needed.

Cummin’ Up Restaurant & Takeaway

1–6pm choice of traditional lunch or jerk chicken, rice and peas and mixed salad.

Christchurch United Reformed Church

Bellingham Green, SE6 3HQ

11.30am–5pm lunch, tea, fun and games

Ring or text Tommo on 07712 677174 or Jan on 07962 344744 to book your place and enquire about transport. Also running on Boxing Day.

Forest Hill Methodist Church

Normanton Street, SE23 2DS

1pm lunch

Games and entertainment until 3pm