Find out about community Christmas lunches in the borough

From Deptford to Bellingham several churches and cafes will offer free lunch in the company of others on 25 December.
There are also social events you can attend on 26 and 31 December.
Some events are drop-ins, some need to be booked in advance. Places are running out fast, so if you would like to attend make your booking as soon as possible.
If you book an event and arrange transport but then make alternative arrangements for the day, please call the relevant contact to let them know in advance.
See what’s on below.
Christmas Day (25 December)
Deptford Methodist Church
1 Creek Road, SE8 3BT
-
10.30am service (optional)
-
11.30am welcome, tea and coffee
-
three-course lunch (tell them in advance of dietary requirements)
games and entertainment until 3.30pm
Call Rev David Gillman on 020 8692 0048 to confirm numbers and discuss transport.
All Saints Community Centre
Monson Road, SE14 5EH
Call Father John on 07703 567214 to discuss transport.
St John's Church
St John’s Vale (corner of Lewisham Way), SE8 4EA
Call Peter on 020 8692 2857 or email peter.stjohnsdeptford@gmail.com to book. Transport may be available if needed.
Cummin’ Up Restaurant & Takeaway
Christchurch United Reformed Church
Bellingham Green, SE6 3HQ
Ring or text Tommo on 07712 677174 or Jan on 07962 344744 to book your place and enquire about transport. Also running on Boxing Day.
Forest Hill Methodist Church
Normanton Street, SE23 2DS
- 1pm lunch
- Games and entertainment until 3pm
Call Voluntary Services Lewisham (VSL) on 020 8291 1747 to book your place and arrange to be picked up and dropped home if needed.
Alternatively you can visit the VSL office in the Leemore Centre, 29–39 Clarendon Rise, SE13 5ES to fill in a form.
Boxing Day (26 December)
The Hill Station
Kitto Road, SE14 5TY (close to the 343 and 484 bus routes)
12 noon–4pm bring any leftovers you have to share, or just bring yourself. There will be hot drinks, biscuits, cake and company.
St Barnabas Church Hall
Downham Way, Bromley BR1 5NZ
Call Fr Stuart Leck on 020 8698 0283 to book your place.
Bus routes 162, 227 and 367 along the Bromley Road go nearby.
New Year’s Eve (31 December)
Christchurch United Reformed Church, Bellingham Green, SE6 3HQ
10.30am–5pm bring any leftovers you have to share, or just bring yourself. There will be hot drinks, biscuits, cake and company.
Ring or text Tommo on 07712 677174 or Jan on 07962 344744 to book your place and enquire about transport.
Alternatively you can take the Hoppa Bus 336 or it’s a 15-minute walk from Bromley Road.