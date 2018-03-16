Download our new app to get news and alerts about air quality in the Lewisham borough

Page Content 1

​We have launched Lewisham Air, a new app which sends air-quality alerts to people who live, work or study in the borough.

We have become one of the first councils in the UK to launch a clean-air app. Created by Kings College London, Lewisham Air gives users the chance to check air quality in their neighbourhood, and plan low-pollution walking and cycling routes using the specially designed map.

You can download Lewisham Air from Google Play or the Apple Store. Search for Lewisham Air to download the app.

The app is one of a range of measures we are taking to tackle air pollution to make the Lewisham borough a healthier place to live and work for our residents.

Councillor Sophie McGeevor, Lewisham's Air Quality Champion said, ‘Lewisham Air is a brilliant example of how technology can help us reduce our exposure to toxic air. The mapping tool plots the quickest routes from A to B while avoiding main roads and the highest levels of pollution.

‘Lewisham Air is quick and easy to use and it will enable everyone who downloads the app to take action to make our air cleaner.’