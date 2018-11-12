Donate today to help keep Blackheath Fireworks going

Page Content 1

Over 80,000 people came to Blackheath Fireworks on Saturday 3 November 2018. There is still time to donate and help keep the display going.

Why we need donations

Blackheath Fireworks is London’s largest free display and a great way for people to enjoy a spectacular show safely. However, it’s very expensive to run and the future of the event is at risk because of financial cut backs. If you enjoyed the display, please make a donation. So far we’ve received over £7,280 in donations.

How your business can support Blackheath Fireworks

If you would like your businesses to sponsor Blackheath Fireworks or get involved, email events@lewisham.gov.uk.

Thank you to our supporters

We are very grateful to the businesses, partners and volunteers that supported the event including: