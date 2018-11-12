 Lewisham Council - Donate today to help keep Blackheath Fireworks going
Menu

Donate today to help keep Blackheath Fireworks going

Published on 12 November 2018

Over 80,000 people came to Blackheath Fireworks on Saturday 3 November 2018. There is still time to donate and help keep the display going.

Why we need donations

Blackheath Fireworks is London’s largest free display and a great way for people to enjoy a spectacular show safely. However, it’s very expensive to run and the future of the event is at risk because of financial cut backs. If you enjoyed the display, please make a donation. So far we’ve received over £7,280 in donations.

How your business can support Blackheath Fireworks

If you would like your businesses to sponsor Blackheath Fireworks or get involved, email events@lewisham.gov.uk.

Thank you to our supporters

We are very grateful to the businesses, partners and volunteers that supported the event including:

 

 

Content Promos