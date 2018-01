Page Content 1

The Deptford Anchor will be reinstalled in Deptford High Street by February 2018.

Its return was agreed at a meeting of the Mayor and Cabinet on 22 March 2017, following considerable public demand.

The anchor will resume its previous location at the south end of Deptford High Street. It will have a larger granite base and a plaque telling the history of the anchor.

The installation work will start on 15 January 2018 and last approximately three weeks.