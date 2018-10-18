Courts' decision on the Tidemill site housing development

Page Content 1

​A request for a judicial review on the decision to grant planning permission to build a new housing development on the site of the former Tidemill School in Deptford was heard at the Royal Courts of Justice on 16 October 2018. The request was dismissed on all grounds.

Councillor Paul Bell, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: 'We welcome the judicial review ruling. The Tidemill housing development will add 104 social homes, an increase of 800%. That is very significant at a time when we are in the grip of an acute housing crisis.

'We have been very clear all along about our commitment to provide much-need homes for local people and this development is a key part of that. We are very keen to move forward as the longer the delay to the scheme, the longer the wait for those on the housing list.'

