Council tax refund scam alert

We have been advised that some Lewisham residents have been contacted by companies claiming they were due a council tax refund or rebanding worth hundreds of pounds.

Contact can be made by telephone, email or text. These companies charge for this service and will require bank or credit card details to deal with your case. The companies also use premium rate phone numbers to provide further information.

Residents are reminded that the Valuation Office Agency offers information on rebanding for free and that we will never ask for your bank details in an email.

If you want to apply for a council tax refund you can complete our online form. There is no fee for this service.

If you think you have been approached by one of these companies please report it to Action Fraud.

General advice for staying safe online is available on the Get Safe Online website.