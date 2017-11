Page Content 1

There will be changes to council services over the Christmas and New Year period. You can find the revised opening hours listed below.

Rubbish and recycling collections

There will be changes to your rubbish and recycling collections for two weeks from 25 December 2017.

​Normal collection day Revised collection day​ ​Monday 25 December ​Wednesday 27 December ​Tuesday 26 December ​Thursday 28 December ​Wednesday 27 December ​Friday 29 December ​Thursday 28 December ​Saturday 30 December ​Friday 29 December ​Sunday 31 December ​Monday 1 January ​Tuesday 2 January ​Tuesday 2 January ​Wednesday 3 January ​Thursday 4 January ​Friday 5 January ​Friday 5 January ​Saturday 6 January

Your normal service will resume the week beginning 8 January 2018.

Customer Service Centre, Laurence House

Closed 25–26 December

27–29 December, 9am–5pm

Closed 30 December–1 January

Register office

Closed 25–26 December

27 December, 10.10am–4.15pm

28–29 December, 9.10am–4.15pm

30 December, by appointment only

Closed 31 December–1 January

Leisure centres

Wavelengths Leisure Centre

Sunday 24 December, 7am–4pm

Closed Monday 25–Tuesday 26 December

Wednesday 27 December, 7am–6pm

Thursday 28 December, 7am–6pm

Friday 29 December, 7am–6pm

Saturday 30 December, 8am–6pm

Sunday 31 December, 8am–4pm

Closed Monday 1 January

Glass Mill Leisure Centre

Sunday 24 December, 7am–4pm

Closed Monday 25–Tuesday 26 December

Wednesday 27 December, 7am–6pm

Thursday 28 December, 7am–6pm

Friday 29 December, 7am–6pm

Saturday 30 December, 7am–6pm

Sunday 31 December, 7am–4pm

Closed Monday 1 January.

Ladywell Arena

Sunday 24 December, 7am–4pm

Closed Monday 25–Tuesday 26 December

Wednesday 27 December, 7am–6pm

Thursday 28 December, 7am–6pm

Friday 29 December, 7am–6pm

Saturday 30 December, 7am–6pm

Sunday 31 December, 7am–4pm

Closed Monday 1 January

Bellingham Leisure and Lifestyle Centre

Closed Sunday 24–Tuesday 26 December

Wednesday 27 December, 9am–5pm

Thursday 28 December, 9am–5pm

Friday 29 December, 9am–5pm

Saturday 30 December, 9am–5pm

Closed Sunday 31 December–Monday 1 January

The Bridge Leisure Centre

Sunday 24 December, 7am–4pm

Closed Monday 25–Tuesday 26 December

Wednesday 27 December, 7am–6pm

Thursday 28 December, 7am–6pm

Friday 29 December, 7am–9pm

Saturday 30 December, 7am–9pm

Sunday 31 December, 7am–4pm

Closed Monday 1 January.

Forest Hill School Gym

Closed Sunday 24–Tuesday 26 December

Wednesday 27 December, 10am–4pm

Thursday 28 December, 10am–4pm

Friday 29 December, 10am–4pm

Saturday 30 December, 10am–4pm

Sunday 31 December, 10am–4pm

Closed Monday 1 January

Forest Hill Pools

Sunday 24 December, 7am–4pm

Closed Monday 25–Tuesday 26 December

Wednesday 27 December, 7am–6pm

Thursday 28 December, 7am–6pm

Friday 29 December, 7am–6pm

Saturday 30 December, 7am–6pm

Sunday 31 December, 7am–4pm

Closed Monday 1 January

The Bowls Centre

Sunday 24 December, 10am–4pm

Closed Monday 25–Tuesday 26 December

Wednesday 27 December, 10am–6pm

Thursday 28 December, 10am–6pm

Friday 29 December, 10am–6pm

Saturday 30 December, 10am–6pm

Sunday 31 December, 10am–4pm

Closed Monday 1 January.

Libraries

Catford, Deptford Lounge, Downham and Lewisham

24 December, 9am–1pm (except Catford: closed)

Closed 25–26 December

Normal opening hours on 27–30 December

31 December, 9am–1pm (except Catford: closed)

Closed 1 January

Normal opening hours will resume from Tuesday 2 January 2018.

Blackheath Village community library service

23 December, 9–5pm

Closed 25–26 December

27–29 December, 9–5pm

Closed 30 December–1 January

Crofton Park community library service

23 December, 9am–5pm

Closed 24 December–1 January

2 January, 9am–7pm

Forest Hill community library service

23 December, 9am–1pm

Closed 24–27 December

28–30 December, 10am–4pm

Closed 31 December–1 January

Grove Park community library service

Closed 21 December–1 January 2018

Manor House Library

22 December, 9am–6pm

23 December, 9am–1pm

Closed 24–27 December

28–30 December, 10am–4pm

Closed 31 December–1 January

New Cross community library service

23 December, 10am–1pm

Closed 24 December–12 January

13 January, 10am–5pm.

Sydenham community library service

Closed 23 December–1 January

Torridon Road community library service