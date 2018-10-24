Lewisham Council - Complete our consultation about gambling licences by 21 November
Complete our consultation about gambling licences by 21 November
Published on 24 October 2018
Page Content 1
We are consulting on our revised statement of licencing principles for gambling.
You can:
complete the consultation by 21 November
view the revised statement in person at Crime, Enforcement and Regulation Service, 9 Holbeach Road, Catford SE6 4TW
find out more by contacting Lisa Hooper, Crime, Enforcement and Regulation Manager on 020 8314 7237 or
CER@lewisham.gov.uk
.
