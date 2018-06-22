Commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Windrush

Page Content 1

Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham, has thanked our Windrush community for the difference they’ve made to the borough and to the world.

On 21 June, an event called Windrush 70: From Windrush to Lewisham marked 70 years since the SS Empire Windrush arrived in Tilbury Docks, after setting sail from Jamaica. The mayor paid tribute to our residents and their achievements at the event, which was attended by over 800 people from the borough.

Windrush 70 was organised by the Windrush Foundation, whose founder, Lewisham resident Arthur Torrington CBE, also attended the event, which took place at the Broadway Theatre in Catford.

Damien said: ‘We have so much to thank the Windrush generation for. Today the children of Windrush are the doctors and nurses that care for us at Lewisham Hospital, the teachers who educate our children and make our primary schools some of the best in the country, the business owners who create jobs and opportunities, and the community leaders who make the borough a place for everyone.’

The borough of Lewisham has a proud history of welcoming migrants, from the Second World War right up to the present day. We are set to help a record number of refugees rebuild their lives by resettling over 100 refugee families.

Notable Windrush-generation figures connected to the borough