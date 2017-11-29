Changes to the way you access your online account

Page Content 1

From Wednesday 29 November, there will be changes to the way you register for an online account on our website and changes to the online council tax and business rates forms.

What is changing

From Wednesday 29 November, if you have an online account you will need to register your account again. You can do this by logging in as usual and following the instructions.

There will be changes to our online council tax service including:

new council tax forms

an online portal where you can view your council tax balance, payments and bills.

We have also upgraded and improved:

business rates forms and online account

concessionary awards forms.

Why we are making the changes

We are upgrading our login system, online accounts and forms to: