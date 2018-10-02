Celebrating our borough’s award-winning secondary schools

Page Content 1

​Our secondary schools are being acknowledged for the good work they are doing.

Sydenham School

Sydenham School has just become a HPL World Class Award School.

The High Performance Learning (HPL) Award is a prestigious, globally recognised award that celebrates the achievements of schools that are amongst the best in the world.

Achievement of the HPL Award is a confirmation of a school’s ability to provide an exceptional level of education for its students, using the High Performance Learning approach to help them to reach high levels of academic performance.

Gloria Lowe, Headteacher of Sydenham School, says: ‘HPL is a whole school vehicle to improve the quality of learning and teaching in all subjects for every teacher and student. This is what makes it remarkable. HPL is not prescriptive, but is nevertheless sufficiently guiding, to enable school leaders to place pedagogy at the heart of a self-improving school, which is the only place that it belongs. HPL is not a quick fix, nor should it be. It is a game changer.’

Addey and Stanhope

The quality and scope of careers events and opportunities on offer at Addey and Stanhope are testament to teacher Mark Armstrong’s outstanding work in preparing students for the world of work.

In acknowledgement of his efforts, Mark recently received the Special Achievement Award from the Careers & Enterprise Company, which is the highest accolade to be awarded to an individual at the company’s awards this year.

The Careers & Enterprise Company exists to prepare and inspire young people for the fast-changing world of work by creating career opportunities and connections to potential employers, and their annual awards recognise and celebrate the important work done across the network by schools and colleges, businesses, volunteers and careers activity providers.

Mark has made sure that careers provision at Addey and Stanhope is carefully planned at strategic level, with student aspiration survey results mapped onto the careers provision for the upcoming year to make sure that the careers and enterprise programmes on offer are relevant for all students.

Prendergast School

Prendergast School has again won awards from the Schools, Students and Teachers Network, the largest and longest-standing network of secondary schools in England. The school won awards for both:

Progress: how well the students developed in their five years at the school

Attainment: the results they achieved.

The school was also ranked by Oxford Analytics as second in the country at A level for progress in:

Music: coming second after the Yehudi Meuhin School

Textiles: ranking ninth in the country.

These are stunning achievements and confirm the sixth form’s reputation as a clear leader in these areas with unrivalled links to higher education and industry. The sixth form’s reputation in both these areas is well established locally. However the national recognition is very welcome.

Headteacher Paula Ledger said: ‘We work hard to improve the quality of education we offer at all levels in the school. It is fantastic for the teachers and the students to have achieved this national recognition. It is a clear sign of the quality and ambition of the sixth form that we can achieve such prestigious national results.’