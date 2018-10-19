Blackheath Fireworks returns on 3 November

Page Content 1

London’s largest free firework display returns to Blackheath on Saturday 3 November.

This year’s Blackheath Fireworks will include:

a funfair from 12 noon

food and bars from 5pm

a 15-minute fireworks display at 8pm.

It’s the biggest free display in London. The fireworks attract thousands of people from across London and the south east.

Support the display

There are three ways you can donate to support the display.

Donate online

Donate on the night

There will be buckets for you to put money in.

Donate in local shops

There are also buckets collecting donations in:

Local company, Emergency Exit Arts, will once again bring the aerial display to life.

These organisations support the display:

Find out more about the fireworks

