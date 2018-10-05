Black History Month – Lewisham celebrates its diverse community

Page Content 1

Black History Month flag was raised at Lewisham Council’s town hall on 1 October to launch a busy calendar of events in the borough.

Black History Month runs nationally every October to commemorate the history, achievements and contributions of black and ethnic minority communities in the UK.

Cllr Jonathan Slater, Cabinet Member for Community Sector, said: “I’m delighted that our local Lewisham libraries are hosting a range of exciting and varied events in October to celebrate Black History Month. Black History Month provides an opportunity to shine a light on our diverse history and culture, a history which all residents of all ages can engage with.”

Cllr Brenda Dacres, Cabinet Member for Parks, Neighbourhoods and Transport, added "The events explore many aspects of our rich cultural history – I look forward to joining our residents in attending some of them throughout October."

All Black History Month events are free and include a number of film screenings from cult classics to recent blockbusters, craft workshops for children, readings by published authors, and themed story-telling for babies and children.

For a full listing of events visit https://www.lewisham.gov.uk/inmyarea/events/whats-on/Pages/Black-History-Month.aspx