Beckenham Place Park gets £440,000 boost

Page Content 1

Lewisham’s largest green space, Beckenham Place Park, was awarded £440,000 from Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London.

The award is part of the mayor of London’s push to make London the world’s first National Park City. Beckenham Place Park was one of six winning projects to get a share of the £2m funding pot from the mayor’s Greener City Fund.

We will use the funding to:

plant thousands of new trees

support the restoration of the park’s Georgian lake, which will create a new wildlife habitat and be used for open water swimming.



Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham (pictured with Cllr Sophie McGeevor, proposed Cabinet Member for Parks, Neighbourhoods and Transport – job share with Cllr Brenda Dacres), said: ‘This is really fantastic news. Since the start of the regeneration work in Beckenham Place Park, we’ve already seen a considerable increase in the number of visitors. This additional funding will be a significant boost to our plans to conserve and enhance this park, attracting even more people to come and enjoy the natural beauty of the park.’

Read more about the multi-million pound regeneration to Beckenham Place Park.