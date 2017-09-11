Barry Quirk, Lewisham Council Chief Executive, to resign

Page Content 1

The Mayor of Lewisham, Sir Steve Bullock, has thanked Barry Quirk for his service as Lewisham Council’s Chief Executive since 1994. Barry Quirk wrote to the Mayor today (11 September) indicating his intention to resign in order to take up the position of Chief Executive of the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea.

Barry was seconded to Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea on 23 June 2017 following the Grenfell Tower fire to stabilise their management.

An exchange of letters between Barry and Sir Steve today confirmed Lewisham Council’s management arrangements – which have been in place since Barry’s secondment in June 2017 – will continue.

Sir Steve said: ‘Without Barry’s outstanding leadership, Lewisham would not be the growing, resilient and cohesive place it is now. Nor would the local authority be the same organisation - one with an outstanding set of officers who have the skills, knowledge and credibility to work with our local community to help make Lewisham the best place in London to live, work and learn.

‘Barry’s willingness to step in and assist in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower disaster was commendable and I can think of no better person to help Kensington & Chelsea through this difficult period.

‘I wish to extend sincere thanks to Barry on behalf of the members and staff of Lewisham Council, and most importantly on behalf of the residents of Lewisham.’