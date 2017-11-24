Artists wanted to design a public art memorial for Asquith Gibbes MBE

Page Content 1

We are inviting artists to submit a proposal to produce a piece of public art in memory and celebration of the life and work of Asquith Gibbes MBE, who died in 2013.

Public art memorial

We are offering funding for an artist to produce a piece of public art that will displayed in the Lewisham borough.

Brief

The artwork should be a portrait of Asquith Gibbes in a metal- or stone-based relief, cameo or sculpture. You can use other mediums, such as mosaic, around the portrait to depict the story of Gibbes’ work and influence in Lewisham.

First-round proposals

Your first-round proposal should include:

a written outline of the project and the end piece of public art

supporting drawings and images

a budget breakdown

examples of previous work both visual and project management information.

Your proposal should take into consideration:

the total budget is £10,000

the artwork will remain in place for over 20 years

location of the artwork (we can help you with this)

the materials and method of construction need to be robust enough for presentation in a public space

method of installation and any specialist installation requirements

maintenance requirements (we may not approve complex maintenance requirements)

the impact of the work on the local environment

public health and safety

the work should sit comfortably within the designated site

you will need to speak to, and get permission from, our planning department.

Second-round proposals

If you are shortlisted to go through to the second round, your second proposal will need to include:

a written outline of your construction methods

detailed supporting drawings and images

a timeline of the design, development, construction and installation of your piece

a detailed breakdown of how the budget will be allocated, including artists fees, development, fabrication, installation, contingency and engagement.

Timescale

Submit your first-round proposal: 5 January 2018

Shortlisting: January 2018

Submit your second-round proposal: April 2018

Interviews and appointment: April 2018

The artwork installation will be completed by Autumn 2018.

How to submit a proposal

Please email your proposal to nancy.stridgen@lewisham.gov.uk by 5 January 2018.

About Asquith Gibbes

Asquith Gibbes moved to the UK in the late 1950s and became Lewisham’s first principal racial-equality officer. He worked in Lewisham for 40 years fighting racial inequality in education, policing and housing with a particular focus on support for young people.

Gibbes was the advisor to the Association of Chief Police Officers and the Home Office on stop and search, and he founded Lewisham police’s Independent Advisory Group. He chaired the Millwall Anti-Racist Trust and instigated the Kick it Out programme at Millwall Football Club in 1993, which became the FA’s national anti-racism campaign.

He was awarded his MBE in 2009 for 30 years of service to the police, schools and the community on race relations.

Mayor of Lewisham Sir Steve Bullock said, ‘I knew Asquith Gibbes for more than 30 years and during that time he played an outstanding role in making Lewisham a place where everyone is treated fairly whatever their colour or creed. He was a man of the highest integrity who would challenge unfairness wherever he found it but was always ready to assist those who were trying to make our borough a better place for all. He is greatly missed and this new piece of art is a fitting way to commemorate his life.’