Arrangements for recruiting a new chief executive

​Arrangements for recruiting our new chief executive were confirmed at a meeting of Council on 22 November.

Barry Quirk’s official last day

Since giving notice of his resignation, our current chief executive, Barry Quirk, has continued his secondment to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) to lead on its response to the Grenfell fire tragedy.

It is now confirmed that Barry’s last day of employment with Lewisham Council will be 31 January 2018. Barry will continue his secondment at RBKC until then.

Janet Senior is Acting Chief Executive

Janet Senior, Executive Director for Resources and Regeneration, will be Acting Chief Executive until a new chief executive is in post. Janet, in her acting role, has all chief executive responsibilities, including those of Returning Officer and Electoral Registration Officer.